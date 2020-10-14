Colorado wildfires: What to know Wednesday, October 14

High winds led to unique cloud formations near the Williams Fork Fire. / Courtesy Williams Fork Fire Information

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — New evacuation notices were issued for the Cameron Peak Fire Tuesday and Wednesday. Here’s the latest on that fire and others burning across the state.

Wild Horse Fire

The Wild Horse Fire burning along Highway 115 on Fort Carson is 40% contained as of Tuesday evening. Tap here for the latest on that fire.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire in the mountains west of Fort Collins has burned 135,519 acres and is 56% contained as of Wednesday morning.

That’s up from 134,960 acres Monday night.

New evacuation notices were issued Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Visit Cameron Peak Fire on InciWeb for details.

A Joint Information Center has been opened and is available to answer questions about evacuations, road closures, property assessments, credentials, and large and small animal sheltering. Call 970-980-2500 for information. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A total of 857 people are fighting the fire, which has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Mullen Fire

The Mullen Fire is burning on the Colorado-Wyoming border, west of Laramie. The fire has burned 176,371 acres with 34% containment as of Wednesday morning.

A total of 1,147 people are fighting the fire.

The fire was first reported September 17. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Middle Fork Fire

The Middle Fork Fire about 10 miles north of Steamboat Springs has burned about 19,305 acres as of Tuesday morning.

No containment has been reported. With the recent snow and precipitation over the fire, firefighters will take advantage of decreased fire behavior to continue building and improving containment lines and extinguishing hot spots where safe.

A total of 146 people are fighting the fire, which started September 6. Investigators have determined it was caused by lightning.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs is holding steady at 32,431 acres, with 91% containment. The fire has not grown in more than a month.

A total of 13 people are fighting the fire, which started August 10. Investigators believe the fire was human-caused.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County is at 14,577 acres, with 26% containment as of Tuesday evening.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused. A total of 362 people are fighting the fire.