Colorado wildfires: What to know Wednesday morning, August 19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Here’s the latest information on wildfires burning across Colorado.

Fire ban issued

Gov. Jared Polis has issued a 30-day statewide fire ban. The ban prohibits campfires, fireworks, and other open sources of ignition. Exceptions include home barbecues, public grills, camp stoves, and approved, covered fire pits.

Polis said the hot and dry weather is fueling the fires that are spreading rapidly, and three of four large wildfires burning across the state right now were likely caused by human activity.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire burning near Glenwood Springs continues to grow, now reaching more than 25,000 acres, with zero containment.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department sent three firefighters to the area to help crews fight the flames from the ground. But because the fire is burning in Glenwood Canyon, most of the fire is on steep terrain, where trucks do not have access, so crews are depending on air resources.

With dry days and hot nights, the conditions for a fire to grow are just right–and this fire is not slowing down at night like wildfires typically do.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire burning west of Winter Park is now at more than 6,600 acres, with zero containment. Firefighters say this fire could take up to two months to fully contain, because of extremely hot and dry conditions.

The fire started on Friday, and is believed to be human-caused.

Pine Gulch Fire

The Pine Gulch Fire is burning near Grand Junction. It’s now almost 88,000 acres, with containment still at 7%.

This fire started on July 31, and is believed to be caused by a lightning strike.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire burning near Fort Collins has grown to more than 14,000 acres. Larimer County has implemented mandatory and voluntary evacuations around the area, and a forest closure remains in effect.

The fire started Thursday about 15 miles southwest of Red Feather Lakes, which is west of Fort Collins.