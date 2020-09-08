Colorado wildfires: What to know Tuesday, September 8

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Tuesday’s rain, snow, and cold temperatures are expected to help slow the growth of fires burning across Colorado. Here’s the latest information.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire in the mountains west of Fort Collins exploded in size over the past few days. It has burned 102,596 acres as of Tuesday morning, making it the fifth-largest wildfire in Colorado history. It is 4% contained.

The Cameron Peak Fire information map as of Monday evening.

KDVR reports an inch of snow fell on the fire overnight, and that, along with cool temperatures, should help dampen fire activity Tuesday.

Some of the evacuation orders issued Monday were lifted or downgraded on Tuesday.

Tuesday, crews are taking advantage of the cold temperatures and snow to assess the effects of the fire, monitor and suppress hot spots, and plan additional control lines in anticipation of temperatures warming and fuels drying in the coming week.

Structure assessments will be ongoing as responders can access areas impacted by the fire. Notifications of property damage will be made by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office as losses are confirmed.

A total of 829 people are fighting the fire, which has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Middle Fork Fire

The Middle Fork Fire was first reported Sunday. It is burning along the Middle Fork of Mad Creek in the Mount Zirkel Wilderness, about 10 miles north of Steamboat Springs.

The fire was estimated at about 3,522 acres Monday evening, an increase of more than 3,300 acres from Monday morning. Fire officials said they will not be able to get an updated acreage Tuesday due to winter conditions and cloud cover.

Pine Gulch Fire

The Pine Gulch Fire burning north of Grand Junction is 87% contained as of Monday evening. A total of 362 people are fighting the fire.

The lightning-caused fire has burned 139,007 acres, making it the largest wildfire in Colorado history. It started on July 31.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs is holding steady at 32,464 acres, with 91% containment as of Monday night.

A total of 383 people are fighting the fire, which started August 10. Suppression repair continues around the fire, with excavators, dozers and hand crews working to return the fireline to a more natural state. Inclement weather Tuesday is expected to slow progress.

Investigators believe the fire was human-caused. The investigation into the specific cause is continuing.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County is at 12,157 acres, with 10% containment as of Monday evening.

Precipitation is expected to cool hot areas and wet fuels Tuesday, resulting in decreased fire activity.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused. A total of 268 people are fighting the fire.