Colorado wildfires: What to know Tuesday, September 29

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Crews have completed their assessment of properties damaged by the Cameron Peak Fire over the weekend. Here’s the latest information on that fire and others burning across the state.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire in the mountains west of Fort Collins has burned 125,006 acres with 21% containment as of Tuesday morning.

New structure damage occurred along Highway 14 between the Fish Hatchery and Rustic on Friday and Saturday. Fire officials said a total of 37 properties were destroyed and two were significantly damaged. Six of the 39 were residential homes.

That brings the total number of structures destroyed by the fire to 91. Of those, 31 were homes, according to KDVR.

A total of 852 people are fighting the fire, which has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Mullen Fire

The Mullen Fire is burning just across the Colorado-Wyoming border, southwest of Centennial, Wyoming. The fire has burned 82,649 acres as of Tuesday morning. That’s an increase of 4,699 acres from Sunday night.

Fire officials said Sunday that the fire was 2% contained, but are now saying “No containment will be declared until heat near the perimeter has been deemed unlikely to grow beyond any established fire line. This involves monitoring the fire line and adjacent areas for several days for smoldering stumps or trees, ash pits, or any other heat sources.”

A total of 738 people are fighting the fire, which was first reported September 17. According to Tuesday’s update, additional crews have been reassigned to the fire after being released from fires in the Pacific Northwest.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Middle Fork Fire

The Middle Fork Fire about 10 miles north of Steamboat Springs is at 7,897 acres as of Tuesday. No containment has been reported.

“Middle Fork Fire continues to creep and smolder in available fuels along the fire perimeter,” fire officials said in Tuesday’s update. “With forecasted sunny and unseasonably warm weather for the next week, increasing fire activity can be expected, especially when winds align with fuels and terrain.”

“Now in its fourth week, the Middle Fork Fire is zero percent contained,” fire managers said. “A portion of the eastern fire perimeter has not advanced for over two weeks, however, without putting firefighters on the ground to construct containment line, looking, and feeling for heat and extinguishing it, incident managers will not call containment.”

A total of 84 people are fighting the fire, which started September 6. Investigators have determined it was caused by lightning.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs is holding steady at 32,431 acres, with 91% containment as of Tuesday morning. The fire has not grown in several weeks.

A total of 10 people are fighting the fire, which started August 10.

Investigators believe the fire was human-caused.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County is at 12,898 acres, with 14% containment as of Tuesday morning.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused. A total of 66 people are fighting the fire.