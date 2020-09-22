Colorado wildfires: What to know Tuesday, September 22

Fighting the Cameron Peak Fire Monday, September 21. This photo was taken from just off Manhattan Road. / Courtesy Cameron Peak Fire Information

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cameron Peak Fire grew significantly on Sunday, forcing new evacuations. Here’s the latest information on that fire and others burning across Colorado.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire in the mountains west of Fort Collins grew more than 1,500 acres on Sunday, thanks to 35 mph winds and heavy, dry fuels. As of Tuesday morning, the fire has burned 104,530 acres and is 15% contained.

The growth prompted new mandatory evacuation orders for Red Feather and Crystal Lakes, along with voluntary evacuation orders for other areas.

A total of 839 people are fighting the fire, which has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Middle Fork Fire

The Middle Fork Fire about 10 miles north of Steamboat Springs is at 6,187 acres as of Monday afternoon. No containment has been reported.

According to Monday’s update, recent fire growth is concentrated along the western perimeter. Helicopters are keeping fire intensity in check when flare-ups occur.

Light smoke rises from Middle Fork drainage Sunday morning, September 20. / Courtesy Middle Fork Fire Information

Incident managers have identified areas of lighter fuels, meadows, and rocky terrain to the west, northwest, and south of the fire. Crews aim to take advantage of these types of natural features that offer a higher probability of successful containment. Old burn scars to the north and the Continental Divide to the east offer significant natural barriers to limit fire spread in those directions.

Firefighters’ objective is to fully contain the Middle Fork Fire, while keeping public and firefighter safety as the highest priority. The fire’s location, heavy fuels, and hazardous conditions limit options for direct attack.

The onset of fall, with shorter days and cooler temperatures, and recent higher humidity tend to calm fire behavior. However, gusty winds can cause flare-ups and toss burning embers into unburned fuels. Crews are alert for changes, keeping helicopters ready for action when weather allows them to fly.

A total of 96 people are fighting the fire. Investigators have determined it was caused by lightning.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs is holding steady at 32,431 acres, with 91% containment as of Monday night.

Monday, firefighters used a helicopter to help keep fire activity in Grizzly Creek from expanding up the drainage. With warm weather forecast through the week, firefighters expect similar fire and firefighting activity around the upper Grizzly Creek drainage.

The fire is not currently growing, but it is putting up smoke along the uncontained line in the steep, rugged drainage.

A total of 18 people are fighting the fire, which started August 10.

Investigators believe the fire was human-caused.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County is at 12,320 acres, with 16% containment as of Monday morning.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused. A total of 64 people are fighting the fire.