Colorado wildfires: What to know Tuesday, October 6

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Pikes Peak region, the Front Range, and much of northern Colorado Tuesday due to smoke from wildfires burning in northern Colorado.

Smoke will gradually decrease throughout the day, with the slowest improvement expected in El Paso and Pueblo counties, including the Colorado Springs and Pueblo metro areas.

Here’s the latest information on the fires burning across the state.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire in the mountains west of Fort Collins has burned 127,398 acres with 42% containment as of Monday night.

That’s an increase from 126,251 acres Sunday night. Containment remains the same.

A total of 891 people are fighting the fire, which has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Mullen Fire

The Mullen Fire is burning on the Colorado-Wyoming border, southwest of Centennial, Wyoming. The fire has burned 161,069 acres with 14% containment as of Monday night.

That’s up from 151,700 acres as of early Monday morning. Containment remains steady at 14%.

A total of 1,130 people are fighting the fire.

The fire was first reported September 17. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Middle Fork Fire

The Middle Fork Fire about 10 miles north of Steamboat Springs is at 8,875 acres as of Tuesday. That’s the same acreage that was reported Monday.

No containment has been reported.

A total of 61 people are fighting the Middle Fork Fire, which started September 6. Investigators have determined it was caused by lightning.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs is holding steady at 32,431 acres, with 91% containment as of Thursday morning. The fire has not grown in several weeks.

A total of 10 people are fighting the fire, which started August 10.

Investigators believe the fire was human-caused.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County is at 13,727 acres, with 25% containment as of Sunday night.

Fire managers say drivers on Interstate 70 and Highway 9 in Summit County may see increased smoke from the fire.

The Williams Fork Fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused. A total of 302 people are fighting the fire.