Colorado wildfires: What to know Tuesday, October 13

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cameron Peak Fire has reached 56% containment, and containment is also increasing on other fires across Colorado. Here’s the latest information on the fires burning across the state.

Wild Horse Fire

The Wild Horse Fire is burning along Highway 115 on Fort Carson. Tap here for the latest on that fire.

Incline Fire

The Incline Fire, which started Thursday, burned about one acre on private property about half a mile up Barr Trail in Manitou Springs. The fire is 100% contained as of Sunday afternoon.

Deep Creek Fire

The Deep Creek Fire burned about 88 acres south of Kremmling, on the border of Summit, Eagle, and Grand counties. The fire is 100% contained as of Sunday night.

Some smoke may be visible in the coming days as interior pockets of vegetation continue burning.

Investigators have determined the fire was human-caused. The exact cause remains under investigation.

Needles Fire

The Needles Fire burned in the trees near Lift #2 at Purgatory Ski Resort, about 26 miles north of Durango in southwestern Colorado.

The fire started Wednesday afternoon and burned about six acres. It is 100% contained as of Sunday night. Firefighters will continue to mop up any interior areas of heat and monitor the fire.

There’s no word yet on the cause.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire in the mountains west of Fort Collins has burned 134,960 acres and is 56% contained as of Monday night.

That’s up from 134,559 acres and 47% containment as of Sunday night. The entire northern edge of the fire is now in containment, according to Tuesday’s update.

A total of 857 people are fighting the fire, which has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Mullen Fire

The Mullen Fire is burning on the Colorado-Wyoming border, west of Laramie. The fire has burned 176,047 acres with 30% containment as of Monday night.

That’s up from 175,564 acres with 27% containment as of Sunday afternoon.

A total of 1,215 people are fighting the fire.

The fire was first reported September 17. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Middle Fork Fire

The Middle Fork Fire about 10 miles north of Steamboat Springs has burned about 19,305 acres as of Tuesday morning.

That’s up from 17,832 acres as of Monday morning. The increase in acreage is due to more accurate mapping from a recon flight completed Monday evening, according to the Tuesday update.

No containment has been reported. With the recent snow and precipitation over the fire, firefighters will take advantage of decreased fire behavior to continue building and improving containment lines and extinguishing hot spots where safe.

A total of 146 people are fighting the fire, which started September 6. Investigators have determined it was caused by lightning.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs is holding steady at 32,431 acres, with 91% containment as of Tuesday afternoon. The fire has not grown in several weeks.

A total of 13 people are fighting the fire, which started August 10.

Investigators believe the fire was human-caused.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County is at 14,533 acres, with 26% containment as of Monday afternoon.

That’s up from 14,357 acres Sunday evening. Containment remains the same.

Monday, firefighters were forced to stop work and return to the incident command post when winter conditions impeded their ability to work safely and effectively. Tuesday, firefighters will return to the fireline to resume operations.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused. A total of 364 people are fighting the fire.