Colorado wildfires: What to know Tuesday, August 25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Containment has slightly increased on several wildfires burning across Colorado. Here’s the latest information as of Tuesday morning.

Thorpe Fire

The Thorpe Fire is burning in Park County off Forest Service Road 230 and Park County Road 31, about two miles southwest of Tarryall. According to the latest estimates, the fire has burned 159 acres. It is 50% contained as of Monday evening.

Approximate location of fire:

Evacuations were lifted Monday night. The residents who were evacuated were allowed to return home, but should be prepared to evacuate again if necessary. Information about evacuations is available on Park County’s website.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

Pine Gulch Fire

The Pine Gulch Fire burning north of Grand Junction is now at 134,999 acres, with 47% containment.

The fire started on July 31 and was caused by lightning.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs is now at 30,719 acres, with 33% containment.

Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon reopened Monday morning after being closed since August 10 due to the fire.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County has grown to 11,266 acres, with 5% containment.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire near Fort Collins is at 20,118 acres, with no containment. It has been burning since August 13.