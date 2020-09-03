Colorado wildfires: What to know Thursday, September 3

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Fire activity is calming down in Colorado. Here’s the latest information as of Thursday.

East Fork Fire

The East Fork Fire is burning about 11 miles southeast of Trinidad, about 1.5 miles from the Colorado-New Mexico border. The fire has maintained a size of 1,680 acres, with 88% containment as of Wednesday, when the final update was released.

Moving forward, firefighters will continue to reinforce control lines and continue mop-up.

The lightning-caused fire started August 22.

Pine Gulch Fire

The Pine Gulch Fire burning north of Grand Junction is 83% contained as of Thursday morning. A total of 578 people are fighting the fire.

The lightning-caused fire has burned 139,007 acres, making it the largest wildfire in Colorado history. It started on July 31.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs is holding steady at 32,464 acres. Containment has increased to 82% as of Wednesday evening.

A total of 603 people are fighting the fire, which started August 10.

Investigators believe the fire was human-caused. The investigation into the specific cause is continuing.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County remains at 12,097 acres as of Thursday, with 10% containment. A total of 254 people are fighting the fire.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire near Fort Collins is at 23,137 acres, an increase of about 100 acres from the previous report. Fire behavior increased on Wednesday as fuels dried and winds increased.

The fire is 6% contained as of Thursday morning. A total of 883 people are fighting the fire.

The fire has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.