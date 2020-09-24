Colorado wildfires: What to know Thursday, September 24

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Here’s the latest information on wildfires burning across Colorado and southern Wyoming.

Pine Gulch Fire

The Pine Gulch Fire burning north of Grand Junction in western Colorado is 100% contained as of Wednesday afternoon. The wildfire burned 139,007 acres, making it the largest in state history. There are no reports of homes being destroyed.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire in the mountains west of Fort Collins is at 104,791 acres, with 27% containment as of Thursday morning.

That’s an increase of about 133 acres and 10% containment from the previous report. The increased containment is on the western side of the fire.

A total of 831 people are fighting the fire, which has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Middle Fork Fire

The Middle Fork Fire about 10 miles north of Steamboat Springs is at 6,720 acres as of Thursday morning. No containment has been reported.

The fire received a slight amount of rain Tuesday evening, according to Wednesday’s update.

Given the fuels and hazardous conditions for crews, incident managers are looking out ahead of the fire for natural features that can be used to hold its advance, while protecting values at risk. Areas with rocky outcrops, or where fuels shift to aspen, oak, or meadow offer the highest probability of successful containment. Crews are clearing along trails as potential indirect holding opportunities and planning for structure protection.

Firefighters’ objective is to fully contain the Middle Fork Fire, while maintaining public and firefighter safety as the highest priority.

A total of 101 people are fighting the fire. Investigators have determined it was caused by lightning.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs is holding steady at 32,431 acres, with 91% containment as of Monday night.

A total of 18 people are fighting the fire, which started August 10.

Investigators believe the fire was human-caused.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County is at 12,320 acres, with 16% containment as of Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused. A total of 52 people are fighting the fire.

Mullen Fire

A fire burning just across the border in Wyoming may also affect air quality in Colorado. The Mullen Fire is burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest, southwest of Centennial, Wyoming.

The fire has burned 17,763 acres, with 2% containment as of Thursday morning. That’s an increase of about 3,110 acres from Tuesday evening.

A total of 290 people are fighting the Mullen Fire, which was first reported September 17. There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.