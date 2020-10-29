Colorado wildfires: What to know Thursday, October 29

A photo from Wednesday’s Middle Fork Fire reconnaissance flight shows an area with some remaining heat and smoke, despite the recent snow. / Courtesy Middle Fork Fire Information

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Evacuation and pre-evacuation orders are being lifted as containment increases on some wildfires burning across Colorado. Here’s the latest.

East Troublesome Fire

The East Troublesome Fire in Grand County has burned 193,774 acres, with 30% containment as of Wednesday night.

Ice Fire

The Ice Fire about five miles west of Silverton burned about 596 acres. It is 100% contained as of Tuesday. There’s no word on the cause of the fire, which started October 19.

Calwood Fire

The Calwood Fire northwest of Boulder has burned 10,105 acres with 76% containment as of Thursday afternoon.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire, which started October 17.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire in the mountains west of Fort Collins has burned 208,663 acres with 64% containment as of Thursday morning.

A total of 1,558 people are fighting the fire, which has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Nebo Fire

The Nebo Fire started October 14 in the Weminuche Wilderness in southwestern Colorado. It’s burning south of Mt. Nebo, southeast of Silverton. Regular infrared flights have detected no change in the 40-acre fire perimeter. All area closures related to the fire have been lifted.

Mullen Fire

The Mullen Fire is burning on the Colorado-Wyoming border, west of Laramie. It has burned 176,878 acres with 85% containment as of Wednesday night.

A total of 67 people are fighting the fire, which was first reported September 17. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Middle Fork Fire

The Middle Fork Fire north of Steamboat Springs has burned about 20,443 acres with 50% containment as of Wednesday night. That’s up from 30% containment Tuesday evening.

A total of 40 people are fighting the fire, which started September 6. Investigators have determined it was caused by lightning.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs has burned 32,621 acres with 91% containment as of Friday afternoon.

A total of 50 people are fighting the fire, which started August 10. Investigators believe the fire was human-caused.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County is at 14,749 acres, with 35% containment as of Wednesday night. That’s unchanged from Monday.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused.