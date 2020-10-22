Colorado wildfires: What to know Thursday, October 22

Smoke rises from mountain ridges as a wildfire burns while motorists head westbound along Highway 34 Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, near Granby, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The East Troublesome Fire exploded in size Wednesday and continues to grow Thursday. Here’s the latest on that fire and others burning across the state.

East Troublesome Fire

The East Troublesome Fire in Grand County has burned 125,602 acres with 5% containment as of Thursday morning. Tap here for the latest on the fire.

Ice Fire

The Ice Fire started Monday about five miles west of Silverton in southwestern Colorado. The fire has burned about 583 acres and is 25% contained as of Wednesday night.

A total of 106 people are fighting the fire. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Calwood Fire

The Calwood Fire northwest of Boulder has burned 9,978 acres and is 24% contained as of Wednesday night.

A total of 440 people are fighting the fire, which started Saturday. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Lefthand Canyon Fire

The Lefthand Canyon Fire is burning southeast of Ward in Boulder County. It has burned 460 acres and is 43% contained as of Thursday morning.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire, which started Sunday.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire in the mountains west of Fort Collins has burned 206,977 acres with 55% containment as of Thursday morning.

A total of 1,692 people are fighting the fire, which has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Nebo Fire

The Nebo Fire started October 14 in the Weminuche Wilderness in southwestern Colorado. It’s burning south of Mt. Nebo, southeast of Silverton.

The fire has burned about 40 acres as of Thursday. It is not currently threatening any values, communities, or structures.

Mullen Fire

The Mullen Fire is burning on the Colorado-Wyoming border, west of Laramie. The fire has burned 176,863 acres with 76% containment as of Wednesday night.

A total of 423 people are fighting the fire.

The fire was first reported September 17. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Middle Fork Fire

The Middle Fork Fire north of Steamboat Springs has burned about 20,194 acres as of Thursday morning, with 5% containment.

A total of 112 people are fighting the fire, which started September 6. Investigators have determined it was caused by lightning.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs has burned 32,466 acres with 91% containment as of Sunday morning.

A total of 13 people are fighting the fire, which started August 10. Investigators believe the fire was human-caused.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County is at 14,670 acres, with 30% containment as of Thursday morning.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused. A total of 190 people are fighting the fire.