Colorado wildfires: What to know Thursday, October 1

The Mullen Fire moves toward Colorado Wednesday, September 30. / Photo by Chip Redmond – Mullen Creek Fire Information

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Evacuation orders have been issued for some communities in Jackson and Larimer counties as Wyoming’s Mullen Fire approaches the Colorado border.

Smoke from that fire and others burning in northern Colorado continues to blow into southern Colorado Thursday.

As the moon came up last night, it was very red due to the thick smoke. It set a bit ago…and was it's typical color in Colorado Springs as it thinned out a bit overnight. Smoke should get thick again Thursday night into early Friday. #cowx pic.twitter.com/qFKLdvj3hC — Matt Meister (@TheWxMeister) October 1, 2020

The smoke is expected to thicken up again Thursday night into early Friday.

Smoke from a number of fires in northern Colorado and southern Wyoming continue to be blown toward southern Colorado. Should thicken up again into early Friday. #cowx pic.twitter.com/tKybns28Tp — Matt Meister (@TheWxMeister) October 1, 2020

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for most of the Front Range and northern Colorado until 4 p.m. Thursday. The Air Quality Alert for southern Colorado is in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday.

Here’s the latest on the wildfires burning across the state.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire in the mountains west of Fort Collins has burned 125,006 acres with 30% containment as of Wednesday night.

That’s up from 22% containment earlier Wednesday.

A total of 95 structures, including at least 31 homes, have been destroyed by the fire, according to KDVR.

A total of 882 people are fighting the fire, which has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Mullen Fire

The Mullen Fire is burning on the Colorado-Wyoming border, southwest of Centennial, Wyoming. The fire has burned 117,240 acres as of early Thursday morning. That’s an increase of 20,483 acres from early Wednesday morning. No containment has been established.

West view of the Mullen Fire around 6:22 p.m. Wednesday, September 30. / Courtesy Mullen Fire Information

Evacuation orders have been issued for communities in Colorado’s Jackson and Larimer counties as the fire crosses the border.

A perimeter map updated Thursday morning shows the fire has spread into Jackson County.

A total of 934 people are fighting the fire, and more firefighters continue to arrive.

The fire was first reported September 17. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Middle Fork Fire

The Middle Fork Fire about 10 miles north of Steamboat Springs is at 8,037 acres as of Wednesday. That’s an increase of about 140 acres from Tuesday. No containment has been reported.

A total of 95 people are fighting the fire, which started September 6. Investigators have determined it was caused by lightning.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs is holding steady at 32,431 acres, with 91% containment as of Monday morning. The fire has not grown in several weeks.

A total of 10 people are fighting the fire, which started August 10.

Investigators believe the fire was human-caused.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County is at 13,247 acres, with 25% containment as of Wednesday night.

That’s up from 14% containment Tuesday morning.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused. A total of 123 people are fighting the fire.