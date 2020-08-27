Colorado wildfires: What to know Thursday, August 27

Scorched earth after the Grizzly Creek Fire moved through above Bair Ranch, Thursday, Aug. 20, near Dotsero, Colo. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Six wildfires have burned more than 200,000 acres across Colorado in the past few weeks. Here’s the latest information as of Thursday morning.

Wills Creek Fire

The Willis Creek Fire in the Rye area has burned about 16 acres and is 75% contained as of Wednesday evening.

The fire was first reported Tuesday morning. There’s no word on the cause.

Thorpe Fire

The Thorpe Fire is burning in Park County about two miles southwest of Tarryall. According to the latest estimates, the fire has burned 159 acres. It is 75% contained as of Wednesday evening.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Pine Gulch Fire

The Pine Gulch Fire burning north of Grand Junction is now at 135,920 acres, with 53% containment as of Wednesday evening.

The fire started on July 31 and was caused by lightning.

The Pine Gulch Fire is currently the second-largest wildfire in Colorado history. The largest, the Hayman Fire, burned 137,760 acres north of Lake George in 2002.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs is now at 32,302 acres, with 61% containment as of Wednesday night.

Crews go back to work fighting the Grizzly Creek Fire after sheltering from lighting Thursday, Aug. 20, above Bair Ranch, Colo. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP)

Scorched earth after the Grizzly Creek Fire moved through above Bair Ranch, Thursday, Aug. 20, near Dotsero, Colo. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP)

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County has burned 11,726 acres, with 5% containment as of Wednesday evening.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire near Fort Collins is at 21,017 acres, with no containment. It has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.