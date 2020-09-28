Colorado wildfires: What to know Monday, September 28

The Mullen Fire on Sunday, September 27. / Photo by Field Operations Chief Trainee Josh Shroyer, via Mullen Fire Information

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cameron Peak Fire in northern Colorado has surpassed 120,000 acres, becoming the third-largest wildfire in Colorado history.

The Mullen Fire, which is burning just across the Wyoming-Colorado border, also grew significantly over the weekend.

Due to smoke from these two fires, an air quality alert has been issued for parts of northern Colorado and the Front Range until 4 p.m. Monday.

Here’s the latest on these and other wildfires burning across the state.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire in the mountains west of Fort Collins grew about 20,000 acres over the weekend and is now the third-largest fire in Colorado history. The fire has burned 124,026 acres with 21% containment as of Monday morning.

New structure damage occurred along Highway 14 between the Fish Hatchery and Rustic on Friday and Saturday. There’s no word yet on how many homes and other structures were damaged.

A total of 815 people are fighting the fire, which has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Mullen Fire

The Mullen Fire is burning just across the Colorado-Wyoming border, southwest of Centennial, Wyoming.

The Mullen Fire on Sunday, September 27. / Courtesy Mullen Fire Information

The fire has burned 77,950 acres, with 2% containment as of Sunday night.

A total of 525 people are fighting the fire, which was first reported September 17. There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Middle Fork Fire

The Middle Fork Fire about 10 miles north of Steamboat Springs is at 7,897 acres as of Sunday. That’s an increase of more than 1,000 acres from Friday. No containment has been reported.

A total of 87 people are fighting the fire. Investigators have determined it was caused by lightning.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs is holding steady at 32,431 acres, with 91% containment as of Monday morning. The fire has not grown in several weeks.

A total of 10 people are fighting the fire, which started August 10.

Investigators believe the fire was human-caused.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County is at 12,850 acres, with 14% containment as of Sunday morning. That’s a slight increase in size and an 11% decrease in containment from the previous report.

According to an update Sunday, more ground and air resources are on order. While cooler temperatures are expected through Tuesday, strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels are expected to keep fire behavior active over the coming days.

A season-ending weather event is needed to put this fire out.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused. A total of 67 people are fighting the fire.