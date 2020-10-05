Colorado wildfires: What to know Monday, October 5

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Over the weekend, containment increased on two of the largest wildfires burning in northern Colorado.

Most of the region is under a Red Flag Warning until 6 p.m. Monday due to gusty winds and low humidity.

Here’s the latest on the wildfires burning across the state.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire in the mountains west of Fort Collins has burned 126,251 acres with 42% containment as of Sunday night.

That’s an increase from 125,436 acres and 34% containment Friday morning.

A total of 937 people are fighting the fire, which has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Mullen Fire

The Mullen Fire is burning on the Colorado-Wyoming border, southwest of Centennial, Wyoming. The fire has burned 151,700 acres as of early Monday morning. That’s an increase of 24,197 acres over the weekend.

The fire is now 14% contained. All of this containment was established over the weekend.

According to Monday morning’s update, firefighters expect wind gusts to 35 mph throughout the day, with active burning as fire consumes dead and down fuels. Smoke production will be high again and will spread to the east as fuel within the fire perimeter is consumed.

A total of 1,104 people are fighting the fire.

The fire was first reported September 17. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Middle Fork Fire

The Middle Fork Fire about 10 miles north of Steamboat Springs is at 8,875 acres as of Monday morning, with no containment.

According to Monday’s update, the fire continues to burn along the perimeter, with minimal acres consumed. Moderate fire behavior has been observed and will continue. Large plumes of smoke visible high in the sky are very likely from the Mullen Fire, which is more than 27 miles to the northeast of the Middle Fork Fire.

A total of 83 people are fighting the Middle Fork Fire, which started September 6. Investigators have determined it was caused by lightning.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs is holding steady at 32,431 acres, with 91% containment as of Thursday morning. The fire has not grown in several weeks.

A total of 10 people are fighting the fire, which started August 10.

Investigators believe the fire was human-caused.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County is at 13,727 acres, with 25% containment as of Sunday night.

Fire managers say drivers on Interstate 70 and Highway 9 in Summit County may see increased smoke from the fire.

The Williams Fork Fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused. A total of 302 people are fighting the fire.