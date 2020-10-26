Colorado wildfires: What to know Monday, October 26

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Weekend snow helped slow the growth of wildfires burning across Colorado. Here’s the latest.

East Troublesome Fire

The East Troublesome Fire in Grand County has burned 192,260 acres with 15% containment, according to the latest estimates. Some evacuation and pre-evacuation orders were lifted Sunday. Firefighters said their primary focus right now is to get people back into their homes.

The snow has stopped fire activity in lighter fuels, but large downed logs and other large fuels under the forest canopy are still expected to smolder. According to an InciWeb update Monday, no growth is expected on the fire.

Ice Fire

The Ice Fire about five miles west of Silverton burned about 596 acres, with 90% containment as of the final update Sunday evening.

“With hard work from firefighters and now help from nature, the Ice Fire is 90% contained and the probability of any future activity is low,” fire officials said in a Facebook post. “The Ice Lakes themselves were not impacted by this fire but the trail to them was, in part, heavily damaged. It remains closed and will be for quite some time.”

There’s no word on the cause of the fire, which started October 19.

Calwood Fire

The Calwood Fire northwest of Boulder has burned 10,105 acres with 76% containment as of Sunday night.

The fire received up to 13 inches of snow in the higher elevations. Minimal heat and smoke were observed Sunday as containment lines continue to hold.

Firefighters will continue to monitor the fire for hot spots or any movement. Fire activity is expected to be greatly diminished due to the drop in temperature and recent snowfall. When it is safe to do so, crews will begin work to continue increasing containment by improving and mopping up lines around the edge of the fire.

A total of 374 people are fighting the fire, which started October 17. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Lefthand Canyon Fire

The Lefthand Canyon Fire southeast of Ward in Boulder County is 100% contained as of Thursday. It burned about 460 acres. There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire, which started October 18.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire in the mountains west of Fort Collins has burned 208,663 acres with 64% containment as of Sunday evening.

Snow accumulations varied across the fire, with the higher elevations receiving over 18 inches. Precipitation received over the past two days will significantly diminish fire behavior in the short term, but may not be enough to end fire season for the year, according to Monday’s update. Extended precipitation that stays on the ground and seeps into the fuels will be necessary to completely extinguish the fire.

A total of 1,864 people are fighting the fire, which has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Nebo Fire

The Nebo Fire started October 14 in the Weminuche Wilderness in southwestern Colorado. It’s burning south of Mt. Nebo, southeast of Silverton. The fire has burned about 40 acres as of Wednesday. It is not currently threatening any values, communities, or structures.

Mullen Fire

The Mullen Fire is burning on the Colorado-Wyoming border, west of Laramie. It has burned 176,878 acres with 85% containment as of Sunday night.

A total of 168 people are fighting the fire, which was first reported September 17. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Middle Fork Fire

The Middle Fork Fire north of Steamboat Springs has burned about 20,443 acres with 12% containment as of Monday morning.

A winter storm put 10-12 inches of snow on the fire Sunday. Firefighters will monitor the fire from safe locations and deploy as weather and safety allow.

A total of 91 people are fighting the fire, which started September 6. Investigators have determined it was caused by lightning.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs has burned 32,621 acres with 91% containment as of Friday afternoon.

A total of 50 people are fighting the fire, which started August 10. Investigators believe the fire was human-caused.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County is at 14,749 acres, with 30% containment as of Monday morning.

As of Monday morning, the fire areas have received about 6-12 inches of snow. The snow has stopped fire activity in lighter fuels, but large downed logs and other large fuels under the forest canopy are still expected to smolder.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused. A total of 42 people are fighting the fire.