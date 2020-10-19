Colorado wildfires: What to know Monday, October 19

The Cameron Peak Fire looking northwest from Masonville Saturday afternoon. / Courtesy Cameron Peak Fire Information

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — More than two dozen homes were destroyed in one of the two new wildfires that started in Boulder County over the weekend, according to the sheriff’s office. Here’s the latest on those two fires and others burning across Colorado.

Calwood Fire

The Calwood Fire started Saturday and has burned about 8,788 acres northwest of Boulder. It is 15% contained as of Sunday afternoon.

At least 26 structures, including some homes, have been lost in the fire. That number is expected to increase as damage assessments continue.

It’s the largest fire in Boulder County history.

A total of 445 people are fighting the fire. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Lefthand Canyon Fire

The Lefthand Canyon Fire started Sunday southeast of Ward in Boulder County. It has burned about 312 acres as of Sunday afternoon.

Some containment has been reported, but there’s no word on exactly how much.

The town of Ward was evacuated due to the fire.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire in the mountains west of Fort Collins has burned 203,604 acres as of Monday morning. It is by far the largest wildfire in Colorado history, and the only one to burn more than 200,000 acres.

The fire is 62% contained as of Monday morning.

A total of 1,464 people are fighting the fire, which has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.

East Troublesome Fire

The East Troublesome Fire is burning near Grimes Peak, about 17 miles northeast of Kremmling. It has burned about 12,655 acres with 10% containment as of Monday morning.

A total of 231 people are fighting the fire. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Nebo Fire

The Nebo Fire started Wednesday in the Weminuche Wilderness in southwestern Colorado. It’s burning south of Mt. Nebo, southeast of Silverton.

The fire has burned about 40 acres as of Friday. It is not currently threatening any values, communities, or structures.

Mullen Fire

The Mullen Fire is burning on the Colorado-Wyoming border, west of Laramie. The fire has burned 176,856 acres with 69% containment as of Monday morning.

A total of 808 people are fighting the fire.

The fire was first reported September 17. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Middle Fork Fire

The Middle Fork Fire about 10 miles north of Steamboat Springs has burned about 19,938 acres as of Monday morning, with 1% containment.

A total of 136 people are fighting the fire, which started September 6. Investigators have determined it was caused by lightning.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs grew about 35 acres Thursday, its first growth in more than a month. The fire has burned 32,466 acres with 91% containment as of Sunday morning.

A total of 13 people are fighting the fire, which started August 10. Investigators believe the fire was human-caused.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County is at 14,645 acres, with 26% containment as of Sunday night.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused. A total of 194 people are fighting the fire.