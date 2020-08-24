Colorado wildfires: What to know Monday, August 24

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Here’s the latest information on wildfires burning across Colorado Monday.

Thorpe Fire

The Thorpe Fire is burning in Park County off Forest Service Road 230 and Park County Road 31, about two miles southwest of Tarryall. Accurate mapping from an MMA flight late Sunday night determined the fire has burned about 83 acres. There is no containment.

Approximate location of fire:

The Webber Park subdivision has been evacuated due to the fire. Forest Service Roads 227 and 231, and County Roads 31 and 44 have also been evacuated and are currently closed. Evacuation details are available on Park County’s website.

Multiple agencies are helping fight the fire. A bulldozer, a type-three helicopter, three large air tankers, and one very large air tanker are responding. About 50 firefighters are on the scene, with two type 2 hand crews on the way.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

National Guard activated

Gov. Jared Polis activated the Colorado National Guard on Friday to help with the wildfires burning across the state.

Pine Gulch Fire

The Pine Gulch Fire burning north of Grand Junction is now at 129,715 acres, with 44% containment.

The fire started on July 31 and was caused by lightning.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs is now at 30,362 acres, with 30% containment.

Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon reopened Monday morning after being closed since August 10 due to the fire.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County has grown to 10,813 acres, with 3% containment.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire near Fort Collins is now at 20,118 acres, with no containment. It has been burning since August 13.