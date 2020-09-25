Colorado wildfires: What to know Friday, September 25

An area burned by the Cameron Peak Fire along Highway 14. / Photo courtesy Cameron Peak Fire Information

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Red Flag Warning is in effect Friday for much of northern and central Colorado, including mountain communities west of Colorado Springs. Here’s the latest information on wildfires burning across the state.

Pine Gulch Fire

The Pine Gulch Fire burning north of Grand Junction in western Colorado is 100% contained as of Wednesday afternoon. The wildfire burned 139,007 acres, making it the largest in state history. There are no reports of homes being destroyed.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire in the mountains west of Fort Collins is at 104,845 acres, with 27% containment as of Friday morning.

That’s an increase of about 54 acres from the previous report, with no change in containment.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect Friday, which means it’s a “heads up” day for firefighters. According to Friday’s update, red flag conditions could create extreme fire behavior, and forecasted high winds could potentially ground air resources.

A total of 819 people are fighting the fire, which has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Middle Fork Fire

The Middle Fork Fire about 10 miles north of Steamboat Springs is at 6,720 acres as of Thursday morning. No containment has been reported.

A total of 101 people are fighting the fire. Investigators have determined it was caused by lightning.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs is holding steady at 32,431 acres, with 91% containment as of Friday morning. The fire has not grown in several weeks.

A total of 11 people are fighting the fire, which started August 10. Additional resources, including aircraft, are available if activity increases.

Investigators believe the fire was human-caused.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County is at 12,320 acres, with 25% containment as of Thursday afternoon. That’s a slight increase in containment from the previous report.

The fire continues to actively burn within its perimeter, according to an update Thursday. Warm and windy weather could cause fire behavior to increase. As needed, helicopters will be actively working in the area over the weekend.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused. A total of 56 people are fighting the fire.

Mullen Fire

The Mullen Fire is burning just across the Colorado-Wyoming border in the Medicine Bow National Forest, southwest of Centennial, Wyoming.

The fire has burned 25,250 acres, with 2% containment as of Friday morning. That’s an increase of about 7,500 acres from the previous report.

A total of 367 people are fighting the fire, which was first reported September 17. There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.