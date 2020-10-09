Colorado wildfires: What to know Friday, October 9

Aerial water drops on the Cameron Peak Fire southwest of Kinikinik Thursday. / Courtesy Cameron Peak Fire Information

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A new fire started near the Incline and Barr Trail in Manitou Springs Thursday, and more evacuation orders have been issued in the Cameron Peak Fire west of Fort Collins. Here’s the latest on those fires and others burning across the state.

Incline Fire

The Incline Fire started Thursday near Barr Trail in Manitou Springs.

Deep Creek Fire

The Deep Creek Fire started Wednesday about nine miles south of Kremmling, on the border of Summit, Eagle, and Grand counties, north of Green Mountain Reservoir.

Approximate location of fire:

The fire has burned about 88 acres and is 35% contained as of Friday morning.

Friday, firefighters will continue strengthening containment lines and mopping up. A type 3 helicopter is assisting, and a type 1 helicopter will arrive later Friday. Other aircraft are available if fire activity picks up. According to the Friday morning update, multiple aircraft working the fire Thursday helped keep it to 88 acres.

A total of 75 people are fighting the fire. Investigators have determined the fire was human-caused. The exact cause remains under investigation.

Needles Fire

The Needles Fire is burning in the trees near Lift #2 at Purgatory Ski Resort, about 26 miles north of Durango in southwestern Colorado.

The fire started Wednesday afternoon and has burned about six acres, with several small spot fires surrounding it. There was no growth on the fire Thursday.

The fire is 45% contained as of Thursday night. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire in the mountains west of Fort Collins has burned 131,231 acres and is 44% contained as of Thursday night.

That’s up from 128,149 acres and 42% containment on Wednesday night.

New evacuation orders were issued Friday morning. Visit Cameron Peak Fire on InciWeb for details.

A total of 987 people are fighting the fire, which has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Mullen Fire

The Mullen Fire is burning on the Colorado-Wyoming border, about 38 miles west of Laramie. The fire has burned 173,747 acres, according to an infrared flight at 10 p.m. Thursday. Containment is at 18%.

That’s an increase from 170,996 acres and 14% containment Thursday morning.

A total of 1,186 people are fighting the fire.

The fire was first reported September 17. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Middle Fork Fire

The Middle Fork Fire about 10 miles north of Steamboat Springs has burned about 16,120 acres as of Friday morning.

That’s an increase from 11,992 acres in Thursday’s update.

No containment has been reported.

A total of 90 people are fighting the fire, which started September 6. Investigators have determined it was caused by lightning.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs is holding steady at 32,431 acres, with 91% containment as of Tuesday afternoon. The fire has not grown in several weeks.

A total of 13 people are fighting the fire, which started August 10.

Investigators believe the fire was human-caused.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County is at 14,005 acres, with 25% containment as of Thursday afternoon.

The Forest Service is investigating after a radio repeater on the north side of the fire was vandalized Wednesday. Firefighters rely on the radio repeaters for communication.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused. A total of 334 people are fighting the fire.