Colorado wildfires: What to know Friday, October 2

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Red Flag Warnings and Air Quality Alerts are in effect for most of northern Colorado Friday as fires continue to burn in the area. Here’s the latest.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire in the mountains west of Fort Collins has burned 125,436 acres with 34% containment as of Friday morning.

That’s up from 30% containment Wednesday night. According to the Friday morning update, Thursday’s good weather conditions and decreased fire behavior allowed firefighters to continue work directly on the fire perimeter.

A total of 879 people are fighting the fire, which has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Mullen Fire

The Mullen Fire is burning on the Colorado-Wyoming border, southwest of Centennial, Wyoming. The fire has burned 127,503 acres as of early Friday morning. That’s an increase of 10,263 acres from early Thursday morning.

No containment has been established.

The fire crossed into Colorado Wednesday night into Thursday. Evacuation orders have been issued for communities in Colorado’s Jackson and Larimer counties.

A total of 1,057 people are fighting the fire.

The fire was first reported September 17. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Middle Fork Fire

The Middle Fork Fire about 10 miles north of Steamboat Springs is at 8,056 acres as of Thursday, with no containment.

A total of 95 people are fighting the fire, which started September 6. Investigators have determined it was caused by lightning.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs is holding steady at 32,431 acres, with 91% containment as of Thursday morning. The fire has not grown in several weeks.

A total of 10 people are fighting the fire, which started August 10.

Investigators believe the fire was human-caused.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County is at 13,554 acres, with 25% containment as of Thursday night.

According to Thursday evening’s update, the fire remained relatively quiet through most of the day Thursday, held in check by shade from smoke drifting in from the Mullen Fire.

The Williams Fork Fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused. A total of 214 people are fighting the fire.