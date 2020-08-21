Colorado wildfires: What to know Friday, August 21

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Here’s the latest information on wildfires burning across Colorado.

Small fire on Pikes Peak

Smoke is “very visible” from a small wildfire burning on the north slope of Pikes Peak Friday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire has burned about a tenth of an acre.

Pine Gulch Fire

The Pine Gulch Fire is now at 124,934 acres, with 17% containment. The fire burning near Grand Junction saw lightning and strong winds Thursday night.

The fire started on July 31 and was caused by lightning.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs is now at 29,992 acres, with 11% containment. Interstate 70 remains closed through the area.

The fire damaged trails near Hanging Lake, but the good news is, the lake itself appears to have been mostly spared. The U.S. Forest Service flew over the popular scenic destination, and photos show the lake still has its iconic emerald green color.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County has grown to 10,288 acres, with 3% containment.

The fire, driven by strong winds and dry fuels, grew 2,700 acres Wednesday to the south and southeast, near Fraser and Winter Park.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire near Fort Collins is now at 16,602 acres, with no containment. It has been burning since August 13.