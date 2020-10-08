Colorado wildfires: New fires start in northern, southwestern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Firefighters are responding to two new fire starts in Colorado. The Deep Creek Fire near Kremmling and the Needles Fire near Purgatory ski area both started Wednesday. Here’s the latest on those fires and others burning across the state.

Deep Creek Fire

The Deep Creek Fire started around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday about nine miles south of Kremmling, on the border of Summit, Eagle, and Grand counties, north of Green Mountain Reservoir.

Approximate location of fire:

Pre-evacuation notices have been issued for an area along Highway 9 in Grand and Summit counties.

The fire has burned about 50 acres, based on mapping from an MMA flight Wednesday night.

A total of 30 people are fighting the fire.

Needles Fire

The Needles Fire is burning in the trees near Lift #2 at Purgatory Ski Resort, about 26 miles north of Durango in southwestern Colorado.

Structures are nearby, but are not threatened at this time. No evacuation orders have been issued.

The fire started just after 2 p.m. Wednesday and has burned about six acres, with several small spot fires surrounding it. The fire is 30% contained as of Thursday morning. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire in the mountains west of Fort Collins has burned 128,149 acres with 42% containment as of Wednesday night.

Wednesday, firefighters continued containment work on the fire perimeter.

“This is a very large fire with over 240 miles of perimeter, so full containment will take time to complete and each new weather event will challenge portions of the line, requiring firefighters to revisit many areas,” firefighters said in Thursday’s update.

A total of 987 people are fighting the fire, which has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Mullen Fire

The Mullen Fire is burning on the Colorado-Wyoming border, southwest of Centennial, Wyoming.

Visibility due to smoke down to 1/2 mile along I-80 in Laramie, in addition to visibility below 2 miles in Walcott Junction and Cheyenne this morning making potentially hazardous travel conditions for commuters. Know before you go! #wywx #wyoroad #MullenFire_WY pic.twitter.com/kZd1FrrpFG — NWS Cheyenne (@NWSCheyenne) October 8, 2020

The fire has burned 170,996 acres as of Thursday morning. That’s an increase of 9,845 acres from Wednesday. Containment remains at 14%.

A total of 1,079 people are fighting the fire.

The fire was first reported September 17. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Middle Fork Fire

The Middle Fork Fire about 10 miles north of Steamboat Springs has burned about 11,005 acres as of Thursday morning. That’s an increase of 951 acres from Wednesday morning.

No containment has been reported.

The Middle Fork Fire as seen from the north on Wednesday, October 7. / Courtesy Middle Fork Fire Information

A total of 70 people are fighting the fire, which started September 6. Investigators have determined it was caused by lightning.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs is holding steady at 32,431 acres, with 91% containment as of Tuesday afternoon. The fire has not grown in several weeks.

Firefighters are monitoring smokes that continue to be visible from the fire on warm afternoons, and will take action if needed. Smokes will continue to be visible until more moisture falls on the fire.

A total of 13 people are fighting the fire, which started August 10.

Investigators believe the fire was human-caused.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County is at 14,005 acres, with 25% containment as of Thursday morning.

The Forest Service is investigating after a radio repeater on the north side of the fire was vandalized Wednesday. Firefighters rely on the radio repeaters for communication.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused. A total of 321 people are fighting the fire.