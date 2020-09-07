Colorado wildfires: Cameron Peak Fire prompts new evacuations

Smoke from the Cameron Peak wildfire occludes the skyline of downtown Denver, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Denver. The fire, which is growing in the hot, dry and windy weather, has forced evacuations, as well as the closure of the main road through Rocky Mountain National Park. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cameron Peak Fire burning in northern Colorado grew almost 10,000 acres from Saturday to Sunday, forcing more evacuations and sending a cloud of ash and smoke across northern Denver and Boulder.

Here’s the latest on that fire and others burning across the state.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire in the mountains west of Fort Collins is at 34,289 acres, with 5% containment. The fire grew nearly 10,000 acres from Saturday to Sunday, with windy conditions creating heavy fire activity.

The Cameron Peak Fire from Hot Sulphur Springs on Saturday afternoon, September 5. / Photo by Erick Bishop

New evacuation orders were issued on Sunday.

The fire moved south into the remote northern part of Rocky Mountain National Park, prompting a closure of Trail Ridge Road. The road was closed due to the potential for heavy smoke and low visibility. Old Fall River Road is also closed. Campers have been warned to stay away from the area.

Smoke and ash from the fire blanketed the Boulder and Denver areas Sunday, prompting a health warning. Haze is visible Monday morning in some parts of southern Colorado.

A total of 824 people are fighting the fire, which has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Pine Gulch Fire

The Pine Gulch Fire burning north of Grand Junction is 87% contained as of Sunday evening. A total of 390 people are fighting the fire.

The lightning-caused fire has burned 139,007 acres, making it the largest wildfire in Colorado history. It started on July 31.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs is holding steady at 32,464 acres, with 83% containment as of Sunday evening.

Patches of the fire perked up in Sunday’s hot, dry, weather. Smoke was visible on both sides of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon as unburned pockets of vegetation occasionally ignited Most of the hot spots were well within the fire perimeter, posing no threat. Some spots are impossible for firefighters to reach and have been smoldering for days. Water drops from helicopters were used to douse flare-ups in these inaccessible areas.

A total of 402 people are fighting the fire, which started August 10.

Investigators believe the fire was human-caused. The investigation into the specific cause is continuing.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County grew slightly to 12,132 acres, with 10% containment as of Sunday night.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused. A total of 314 people are fighting the fire.