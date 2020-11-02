Colorado wildfires: What to know Monday, November 2

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — All evacuation areas in Larimer County have been reopened after the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires, the county said Monday. Some areas affected by the East Troublesome Fire in Grand County remain closed.

Here’s the latest on those fires and others burning across the state.

East Troublesome Fire

The East Troublesome Fire in Grand County has burned 193,774 acres, with 37% containment as of Sunday night. Smoldering continues, but no measurable growth is expected.

Calwood Fire

The Calwood Fire northwest of Boulder has burned 10,106 acres with 76% containment as of Sunday night.

A total of 70 people are fighting the fire. There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire, which started October 17.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire in the mountains west of Fort Collins has burned 208,013 acres with 85% containment as of Monday morning.

A total of 1,202 people are fighting the fire, which has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Mullen Fire

The Mullen Fire is burning on the Colorado-Wyoming border, west of Laramie. It has burned 176,878 acres with 97% containment as of Monday morning.

A total of 24 people are fighting the fire, which was first reported September 17. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Middle Fork Fire

The Middle Fork Fire north of Steamboat Springs has burned about 20,443 acres with 60% containment as of Monday morning.

A total of 40 people are fighting the fire, which started September 6. Investigators have determined it was caused by lightning.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs has burned 32,621 acres with 91% containment as of October 23.

A total of 50 people are fighting the fire, which started August 10. Investigators believe the fire was human-caused.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County is at 14,833 acres, with 75% containment as of Sunday night.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused.