Colorado water officials to regulate ‘forever chemicals’

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Water Quality Control Commission is putting new limits on a class of chemicals common in everything from nonstick pans to firefighting foam.

Colorado Public Radio reports the commission voted unanimously Tuesday to regulate per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, better known as PFAS or “forever chemicals.”

The chemicals have been linked to a range of health problems, including cancer and pregnancy issues. The Colorado Water Quality Control Division has proposed rules to require wastewater treatment plants and industrial sites to monitor the chemicals. It also established the authority for the state to limit the chemicals in future wastewater permits.