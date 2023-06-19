DENVER (KDVR) — While Colorado is electing historically high levels of Democrats to public office, its voters have never been less partisan on paper.

Colorado’s congressional delegation has never leaned more Democratic following last year’s elections. Since 2007, there have been 11 years where Democrats have the governorship and control of both houses of the state legislature. In May, Republicans lost mayoral control of long-held conservative bastion Colorado Springs when voters elected independent Yemi Mobolade.

The Coloradans electing Democrats consider themselves less Democratic than ever, however, as well as less Republican than ever. As of June 1, nearly half (47%) of Colorado’s active registered voters were registered as “unaffiliated,” the highest share of any June on record.

As recently as 2015, about a third (35%) of Colorado’s voters were registered as independents. That share grew quickly beginning in the late 2010s and hasn’t stopped since.

Meanwhile, partisan voters are getting scarcer.

Registered Republican voters were 33% of the electorate in 2015. That has shrunk every year since then. In June, about 24% of the state’s voters were registered Republicans.

The same trend happened to Democratic voters, though it has been less pronounced. In 2017, about 32% of the state’s voters were Democratic. Now, just over 27% register as Democrats.

Colorado’s voting registration is part of a growing trend in the U.S. Independent voters are now a plurality in nine states, including Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oregon and Rhode Island.