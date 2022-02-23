Colorado to accept cryptocurrency for tax and fees

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado is expected to become the first state to accept cryptocurrency for payment of state tax and fees.

In a message released on Facebook, Gov. Jared Polis announced the decision to utilize a payment provider that will accept crypto equivalent and deposit the dollars into the state’s treasury for that amount.

“In Colorado, we’ve been laying the groundwork to be a center of crypto and blockchain innovation for a number of years,” Polis wrote. “It is kind of like credit card payments, with the bonus that there are no returned payments!”

Polis clarified that the state will continue using budgets and spending money in dollars once cryptocurrency payments begin.