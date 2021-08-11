Colorado teachers are the 49th lowest paid educators in the nation

State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — New data shows Colorado’s teachers are some of the lowest-paid educators in the nation.

Analysts from Business.org found teachers in Colorado rank #49 for teacher pay.

On average, the research shows teachers in Colorado make about $57,269 a year. According to Business.org, that’s -5.90% less than the average salary in Colorado.

Data: Business.org

“In Denver I think we’ve seen with our teachers that it’s difficult to stay in Denver because they can’t necessarily afford to live here,” said Rob Gould, a special education teacher for Denver Public Schools and President of the Denver Classroom Teachers Association.

Low pay is one of the major reasons why nearly 40% of Colorado educators said they were planning to leave the industry in the near future.

Right now, Colorado’s school districts are having a tough time filling vacant teaching positions.

“I’m pretty sure there’s not one district that does not have an open position. We’re seeing it in every district whether it’s a suburban, urban rural – we know there are open positions. We’re just hoping people will step up and fill those positions. Because when they don’t it’s the students who suffer,” said Amie Baca-Oehlert, President of the Colorado Education Association.

Overall, there are about 5,600 teachers in the Denver Public School system, according to Gould.

This week Gould said the district welcomed 500-600 new teachers.

According to the data from Business.org, Colorado’s teachers make -1.93% less in 2021 than they did in 2020.

“We actually have such a great economy in Colorado so why isn’t that trickling down to our schools? Why isn’t that actually supporting our schools more?” Gould added.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local