Jonathan Scalise, owner of Ammunition Storage Components, holds a 30 round magazine that his company manufacturers for the AR-15 rifle on a production bench in New Britain, Conn., Wednesday, April 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Supreme Court has upheld the state’s ban on large capacity gun magazines.

In a ruling on Monday, the court said limiting magazines to 15 rounds does not prevent people from bearing arms to defend themselves as required by the state constitution.

The law was passed in 2013, a year after the Aurora theater shooting, in an effort to limit the number of deaths in mass shootings. Large capacity magazines were used in the Columbine and Aurora shootings.