Colorado Supreme Court approves the final approved congressional plan

DENVER — On Monday, Nov. 1, the Colorado Supreme Court unanimously approved the final approved congressional plan. The decision can be viewed by clicking here. According to the Colorado Constitution, the Court will file the approved plan with the Secretary of State no later than Dec. 15, 2021.
“Receiving this approval from the Colorado Supreme Court reaffirms that this new redistricting process is a successful model that should set the standard for the rest of the country,” said Jessika Shipley, staff director of the Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions. “It took a lot of patience, dedication, and thoughtfulness from the commissioners, staff, and the public and we look forward to seeing how the new congressional districts bring positive support and representation to the people of Colorado.”
The Colorado Supreme Court has the deadline of Monday, Nov. 15, to issue a ruling on the final approved state house and state senate plans.
