CSU student on life support after being hit by car

by: The Associated Press

Colorado State University. Courtesy of AP Images

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a Colorado State University student has been placed on life support after he was struck by a vehicle on college grounds.

University spokeswoman Dell Rae Ciaravola said Wednesday that 19-year-old Anthony Avery was hit by a car on Monday.

Campus police initially reported that Avery died but later said that was wrong because of a miscommunication.

The Medical Center of the Rockies issued a statement from Avery’s family saying they were working with the Donor Alliance to donate his organs.

The collision is under investigation.

