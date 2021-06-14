Colorado State University increasing its tuition, effecting CSU Fort Collins and Pueblo

COLORADO — For the first time in three years, Colorado State University is increasing its tuition. This affects students at both CSU and CSU Pueblo.

The schools’ Board of Governors recently adopted a new budget which includes a 3% tuition increase. That’s an increase of $282 for Fort Collins students and $238 for Pueblo students taking 156 credits per semester.

“Thanks to outstanding support from our state leaders and federal representatives, we are in a position we could not have imagined at this time last year when we were at the front end of the pandemic,” said Kim Jordan, chair of the CSU System Board of Governors. “On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Governor Polis, the Joint Budget Committee, and the entire Colorado legislature for recognizing how important higher education is to our state’s economic recovery and quality of life.”

The school says the increase will assist in shoring up the budget, close revenue gaps from the pandemic year, cover the remaining costs of covid compiance, and contribute to faculty and staff salary inceases of up to 3%.

“This is still a recovery year, and this budget allows us to make some progress toward keeping our academic salaries competitive while also addressing mandatory costs, inflation, and some of the parts of our campuses hit hardest by the pandemic over the last year and a half,” System Chancellor Tony Frank said. “The strategic leadership from our Board of Governors throughout the course of this crisis has helped us navigate through an unprecedented disaster and come out in solid shape on the other side.”

As part of the FY22 budget, the Board of Governors approved $12.9 million in one-time funding to help the Fort Collins campus address its revenue shortfalls for the FY21 fiscal year.

The three CSU System campuses and the out-of-state students they attract in an average year fuel nearly 23,000 Colorado jobs and roughly $238 million in state income and sales tax revenue annually. The campuses – the flagship research university in Fort Collins; CSU Pueblo, a regionally focused Hispanic-serving institution; and the fully online CSU Global – together enroll more than 60,000 new and returning students each year. The CSU System has nearly 300,000 living alumni worldwide.