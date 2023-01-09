(COLORADO) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is warning drivers about speeding, citing it as the second most common factor for serious injury and fatal crashes right behind distracted driving.

According to CSP, unsafe speeds can lead to a number of additional driving errors including the inability to maintain a safe lane position, and it reduces the amount of time both the speeding driver and those around them have to brake or move out of the way to avoid a collision.

CSP looked at 2021 fatal crash data, which showed the top roadways where they investigated crashes caused by excessive speed that resulted in two or more fatalities.

CSP said it was a four-way tie with each roadway having four separate fatal crashes with more than two fatalities:

Highway 50

Highway 285

I-25

I-70

“Speed is the ignored safety problem impacting the safety of our communities,” stated

Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Driving above the limit or

too fast for road conditions has become addictive to many drivers. Troopers intervene

when they find it, but are you willing to say something to a loved one when you observe

it?”