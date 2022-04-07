WESTMINSTER, Colo. — 36 cadets will be graduating from the Colorado State Patrol Academy after 29 weeks of comprehensive training to become a Trooper.

Although the troopers will have graduated, they will continue into the Field Training Program for eight to 12 weeks before patrolling as a Trooper on their own.

On Sep. 19, 2021, 50 cadets entered the Colorado State Patrol Academy for a 29 weeks of training as they pursued their long sought-after goal of joining the ranks of the Colorado State Patrol as a Trooper.

On April 7, 36 cadets will complete the academy and move one step closer to serving their state of Colorado.