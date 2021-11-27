Colorado State Patrol sees historic number of cadets in training; says desire to serve is not dead

CSP says, despite challenges in law enforcement, the desire to be a Trooper is still alive

COLORADO — Despite challenges, criticism, and a lack of qualified candidates applying to be members of law enforcement, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has a historic number of people training to become Troopers.

According to CSP, in the last two years, the patrol has lost over 100 Troopers due to a rise in retirements and separations — many of whom decided to simply leave the policing profession.

Despite those obstacles, for the first time in Patrol history, there are two concurrent Cadet Academy classes running with almost 80 cadets enrolled.

The first class began in Sep. 2021 and is expected to graduate in April 2022; the other started on Nov. 21, 2021, and will graduate in June 2022. After 29 weeks of training, the cadets will be ready to enter the field training program. After completing that program, they will hit the road as Colorado State Patrol Troopers.

“People in this line of work enter because it’s rooted deep in who they are as they care for and make a difference in their community. This group of cadets has stepped up into this career and shown that law enforcement is still a desired profession.” Sergeant Troy Kessler

The Colorado State Patrol is inviting more people to join its Trooper ranks. The next application period opens Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, and closes Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.

The application process takes several months and only opens once or twice per year. People who are interested in learning more or who want to apply, are encouraged to visit the Colorado State Patrol website at www.colorado.gov/csp.