Colorado Springs man falls 2,000 feet while skiing Mount Wilson

(TELLURIDE, Colo.) — A Colorado Springs man who fell 2,000 feet while skiing Mount Wilson was rescued Saturday, May 6.

Courtesy of San Miguel Sheriff’s Office

The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office (SMSO) said the 32-year-old man was skiing the north face of Mount Wilson when he fell 2,000 feet. A helicopter accessed the site and deployed a search and rescue team to retrieve the injured skier.

The Colorado Springs man suffered from traumatic injuries but was conscious and alert during the three-hour rescue mission, said SMSO. He was flown to the Telluride airport where he was transferred to a Careflight for transport to a hospital in Grand Junction.