Colorado Springs man falls 2,000 feet while skiing Mount Wilson

(TELLURIDE, Colo.) — A Colorado Springs man who fell 2,000 feet while skiing Mount Wilson was rescued Saturday, May 6.
The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office (SMSO) said the 32-year-old man was skiing the north face of Mount Wilson when he fell 2,000 feet. A helicopter accessed the site and deployed a search and rescue team to retrieve the injured skier.
The Colorado Springs man suffered from traumatic injuries but was conscious and alert during the three-hour rescue mission, said SMSO. He was flown to the Telluride airport where he was transferred to a Careflight for transport to a hospital in Grand Junction.