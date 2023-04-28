(COLORADO) — During recent seat belt enforcement by the Colorado State Patrol, the Colorado Department of Transportation and 59 participating agencies cited 1,333 drivers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) being one of the agencies that cited the most.

According to CDOT, from April 3 to April 19, 1,333 citations were issued across the state. The top agencies were Loveland Police Department with 96 citations, CSPD with 82 citations, and Larimer County Sheriff’s Office with 65 citations. Colorado State Patrol cited 723 drivers.

“The recent April Wave enforcement period reminded drivers that there is a hefty consequence for not using your seat belt,” said Col Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “These consequences expand beyond paying a ticket. If you don’t wear your seat belt and get in a crash, the price you pay could be your life.”

CDOT said according to the 2022 Colorado Statewide Seat Belt Survey, Pueblo County had the lowest seat belt usage rate in the state with 67.6% of drivers using a seat belt.

“Proper seat belt usage is crucial when operating or riding in a vehicle. In the event of a crash, properly wearing a seat belt can reduce your chances of injury or death by 50%,” said CDOT.

The next Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement period begins May 15 and will run through June 4. Fines for not using your seat belt in Colorado start at $65, and parents or caregivers caught with an improperly restrained child can receive a minimum fine of $82.