Colorado snowpack up 68% from 4 weeks ago

DENVER (KDVR) — The mountains have seen several rounds of snow the past few weeks, bringing a huge increase in the snowpack.

On Dec. 6, 2021, Colorado only had 49% of the average snowpack. The low amounts of snow at the beginning of the season kept drought conditions high and brought impacts like late opening days to some of Colorado’s ski areas.

Thanks to a few big snowstorms from mid-December through New Year’s Day, Colorado has seen its snowpack go up 68% in just 4 weeks. Some of the southwest mountains have seen totals as big as 10 feet in the last two weeks.

Colorado is now at 117% of the average snowpack as of Jan. 3. The southern mountains have seen the biggest improvement, with the San Juan River Basin going from 27% of average to now 142% of average.

More rounds of snow showers are expected in the mountains this week. The first will move in Tuesday evening and will last into Thursday.

Another storm system will push into Colorado on Saturday. After a dry start to the winter season, these rounds of snow are a welcomed sight.