Colorado Ski Season: Guide on when resorts open, COVID-19 rules

DENVER (KDVR) — The 2020-21 Colorado ski and snowboard season is here. And like most things this year, it will look a little different due to COVID-19.

Wolf Creek Ski Area was the first to open on Oct. 27.

Here is a list of projected opening dates for Colorado resorts. Note that all dates are subject to change, especially as COVID-19 restrictions are adjusted.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released new guidelines for ski areas and resorts on this season due to COVID-19.

“Outdoor activities like skiing and snowboarding can be lower risk if done with proper precautions, both on and off the slopes,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE.

The CDPHE guidelines include:

Physical distancing of at least 6 feet between parties

Wearing masks to the maximum extent possible

Health screening and symptom tracking

Isolating and quarantining, as required

New baseline standards for mountain activities:

Isolation housing to create opportunities for visiting guests to safely isolate and quarantine themselves in the event that they test positive or need to quarantine during their stay and cannot travel

Ensuring safe employee housing environments

Limiting ski school cohorts/groups to no more than 10 people

Prioritizing the immediate safety and sheltering needs of guests and staff due to extreme weather events when in conflict with these COVID-19 guidelines

