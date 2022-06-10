COLORADO SPRINGS — If you went skiing in Colorado this past season, you helped set a new record!

Visitation to Colorado ski areas surpassed 14 million people this winter – a 14% jump from last year.

Vail Resorts posted their best three months ever from earlier this year, which was a $100 million increase from the same time last year.

You can buy ski passes for the 2022/2023 season now, including the Epic Pass, which is offered by Vail Resorts, and offers access to ski areas such as Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte and more.

The Ikon Pass offers access to resorts including Steamboat, Mammoth Mountain, and Copper. Ikon pass-holders will also be able to visit Aspen-Snowmass, Alta, Jackson Hole, and others.