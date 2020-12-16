Colorado school enrollment drops 3% for 2020-2021 school year

DENVER (KDVR) — New data from the Colorado Department of Education shows enrollment dropped this year for the first time in more than 30 years.

According to enrollment data, there are a total of 883,281 students attending preschool through grade 12 in Colorado. That’s down 29,942 from last year’s data, or 3.3%.

The last time Colorado schools saw an enrollment drop was in 1988.

Sarah Bailey is a mother of four children, three of whom were in the Poudre Valley School District. She pulled all of them out this year because of pandemic and is now homeschooling.

“I think every decision we’re making right now is a tough decision. Is my child going to be safe? Is this the right move for our family?” she said.

Bailey said she and her family value the public education system.

“I’m not sure this is a forever thing for us. I think the kids need that socialization they’re not getting this year, but this is our plan for the year,” she said.

Biggest Enrollment Decreases

District 2020 Enrollment Difference from 2019 Percent change Douglas County 62,979 -4,326 -6.4% Jefferson County 80,088 -3,960 -4.7% Denver Public Schools 89,061 -3,051 -3.3% Aurora Public Schools 37,907 -2,181 -5.5% Colorado Springs D-11 23,885 -2,155 -8.2% Adams 12 Five Star 36,654 -2,053 -5.2% Cherry Creek 53,167 -2,005 -3.6% Boulder Valley 29,240 -1,760 -5.6% St. Vrain Valley 31,312 -1,543 -4.7% Poudre 29,417 -1,337 -4.4%



Race and Ethnicity Data

Racial/Ethnic Group Students enrolled Oct. 2020 % Change from 2019 American Indian or Alaska native 5,849 -5.8% Asian 28,425 -2.7% Black or African American 40,424 -2.7% Hispanic or Latino 301,887 -2.6% Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander 2,453 +0.8% Two or more races 40,913 +0.3% White 463,330 -4.1%

Follow this link to access the complete 2020-21 school year student count information.