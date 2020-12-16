Colorado school enrollment drops 3% for 2020-2021 school year

State

by: Web Staff and Keagan Harsha

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — New data from the Colorado Department of Education shows enrollment dropped this year for the first time in more than 30 years.

According to enrollment data, there are a total of 883,281 students attending preschool through grade 12 in Colorado. That’s down 29,942 from last year’s data, or 3.3%.

The last time Colorado schools saw an enrollment drop was in 1988.

Sarah Bailey is a mother of four children, three of whom were in the Poudre Valley School District. She pulled all of them out this year because of pandemic and is now homeschooling.

“I think every decision we’re making right now is a tough decision. Is my child going to be safe? Is this the right move for our family?” she said.

Bailey said she and her family value the public education system.

“I’m not sure this is a forever thing for us. I think the kids need that socialization they’re not getting this year, but this is our plan for the year,” she said.

Biggest Enrollment Decreases

District2020 EnrollmentDifference from 2019Percent change
Douglas County62,979-4,326-6.4%
Jefferson County80,088-3,960-4.7%
Denver Public Schools89,061-3,051-3.3%
Aurora Public Schools37,907-2,181-5.5%
Colorado Springs D-1123,885-2,155-8.2%
Adams 12 Five Star36,654-2,053-5.2%
Cherry Creek53,167-2,005-3.6%
Boulder Valley29,240-1,760-5.6%
St. Vrain Valley31,312-1,543-4.7%
Poudre29,417-1,337-4.4%


Race and Ethnicity Data

Racial/Ethnic GroupStudents enrolled Oct. 2020% Change from 2019
American Indian or Alaska native5,849-5.8%
Asian28,425-2.7%
Black or African American40,424-2.7%
Hispanic or Latino301,887-2.6%
Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander2,453+0.8%
Two or more races40,913+0.3%
White463,330-4.1%

Follow this link to access the complete 2020-21 school year student count information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local