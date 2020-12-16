Colorado school enrollment drops 3% for 2020-2021 school year

DENVER (KDVR) — New data from the Colorado Department of Education shows enrollment dropped this year for the first time in more than 30 years.
According to enrollment data, there are a total of 883,281 students attending preschool through grade 12 in Colorado. That’s down 29,942 from last year’s data, or 3.3%.
The last time Colorado schools saw an enrollment drop was in 1988.
Sarah Bailey is a mother of four children, three of whom were in the Poudre Valley School District. She pulled all of them out this year because of pandemic and is now homeschooling.
“I think every decision we’re making right now is a tough decision. Is my child going to be safe? Is this the right move for our family?” she said.
Bailey said she and her family value the public education system.
“I’m not sure this is a forever thing for us. I think the kids need that socialization they’re not getting this year, but this is our plan for the year,” she said.
Biggest Enrollment Decreases
|District
|2020 Enrollment
|Difference from 2019
|Percent change
|Douglas County
|62,979
|-4,326
|-6.4%
|Jefferson County
|80,088
|-3,960
|-4.7%
|Denver Public Schools
|89,061
|-3,051
|-3.3%
|Aurora Public Schools
|37,907
|-2,181
|-5.5%
|Colorado Springs D-11
|23,885
|-2,155
|-8.2%
|Adams 12 Five Star
|36,654
|-2,053
|-5.2%
|Cherry Creek
|53,167
|-2,005
|-3.6%
|Boulder Valley
|29,240
|-1,760
|-5.6%
|St. Vrain Valley
|31,312
|-1,543
|-4.7%
|Poudre
|29,417
|-1,337
|-4.4%
Race and Ethnicity Data
|Racial/Ethnic Group
|Students enrolled Oct. 2020
|% Change from 2019
|American Indian or Alaska native
|5,849
|-5.8%
|Asian
|28,425
|-2.7%
|Black or African American
|40,424
|-2.7%
|Hispanic or Latino
|301,887
|-2.6%
|Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander
|2,453
|+0.8%
|Two or more races
|40,913
|+0.3%
|White
|463,330
|-4.1%
Follow this link to access the complete 2020-21 school year student count information.