Colorado school district hires former FBI agent for inquiry

1  of  91
Closings and Delays
Academy District 20 Academy School of Driving Ascension Preschool Academy Pueblo Calhan RJ1 Calvary Chapel Eastside Canon City RE-1 CEC Colorado Springs Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12 Colorado International Language Acad. Colorado Military Academy Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind Colorado Springs Charter Academy Colorado Springs Christian Schools Colorado Springs Dist. 11 Community Dental Health Compassion International Corpus Christi Catholic School Cotopaxi Fremont RE-3 CPCD Head Start Cragmor CRC Cripple Creek-Victor Custer Co. Sch. Dist. Department Of Justice District 49 Divine Redeemer Catholic School Donna's Dolphins Swim School Ellicott 22 Evangelical Christian Acad. First Baptist Church Black Forest First Baptist Church of Colorado Springs First Congregational Church First Presbyterian Church First Southern Baptist Church - CS Foundation for Successful Living Fountain Valley School Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8 Fremont Co. Head Start Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center Holy Apostles Preschool Huerfano Re-1 Inside Out Youth Services Int. Salon & Spa Academy James Irwin Charter Schools James Madison Charter Academy Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 Manitou Springs SD 14 Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60 Mission Medical Center Monument Acad. Charter Sch. Mountain Song Community School Mountain View Medical Group Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church Paul Mitchell the School CS Peak Vista's Entrada School-Based Health Center Peak Vista's Falcon Peak Health Center Peyton 23JT Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE Pikes Peak Christian School Pikes Peak Community College Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning Pima Medical Institute Primero RE-2 School District Pueblo Community College Pueblo Cooperative Care Center Pueblo Dist. 70 Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences Redemption Hill Church RMSER Early Learning Centers Security Public Library Sparkles & Lace Boutique St. John Neumann Catholic School St. Mary's High School St. Paul Catholic School State government offices in Denver and surrounding counties Synergy Manual Physical Therapy Temple Shalom Schools Temple Shalom Synagogue The Colorado Springs School The McClelland School The Salvation Army - 908 Yuma Campus The University School The Vanguard School Thomas MacLaren School Trace Church Trinity Lutheran School - Pueblo Unity Campus Upper Arkansas Area Council of Gov. Vista Grande Baptist Church Widefield 3 Woodland Park Re-2

Colorado school district hires former FBI agent for inquiry

State

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado school district hired a former Federal Bureau of Investigation agent to conduct an investigation into a high school’s culture related to student claims of sexual harassment or sexual assault.

The Steamboat Springs School District hired Jane Quimby of Quimby and Associates in Grand Junction to investigate complaints that female students were not being heard or protected by administrators, The Steamboat Pilot & Today reported Monday.

District officials also announced Steamboat Springs High School Principal Kevin Taulman has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

Quimby served as an FBI special agent for 20 years and is an attorney and a former high school and college teacher, officials said.

Quimby will report to the school district’s attorneys, Caplan & Earnest, and not to Superintendent Brad Meeks in order to strengthen the integrity of the investigation, officials said.

Steamboat Springs Middle School Principal Heidi Chapman-Hoy will serve as interim high school principal in addition to her current role, officials said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local