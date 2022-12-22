(COLORADO SPRINGS) — As many pack up and head out to visit family for the holidays, those driving through Colorado may not be surprised to find out the results of a recent study- the state has the 8th worst roads in the United States.

Bad roads can be a headache, especially when it comes to time-sensitive holiday travel, and they can lead to expensive car repairs and more frequent collisions. To determine which states have the worst, and best, roads, Consumer Affairs analyzed data from the U.S. Federal Highway Administration and other government agencies. They also surveyed residents throughout the nation to get drivers’ perspectives on their state’s roads.

Which states have the worst roads?

Hawaii Rhode Island Louisiana California Wisconsin Mississippi Arkansas Colorado South Carolina Iowa

Colorado received a C-minus on its most recent Infrastructure Report Card. According to the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), the state suffers from low investments in “operation, maintenance, expansion, and innovation to Colorado’s roadways,” leading to as much as $2,306 in added vehicle costs per driver annually in the Denver metro area.

The International Roughness Index (IRI) shows that about 18% of Colorado’s urban road conditions are poor, based on pavement roughness. Recent data from the Tax Policy Center shows that Colorado spends $599 per capita on its highway system, which is significantly less than what other states in the Rocky Mountain region spend ($742 per capita).

What do Coloradans say about their roads?

Consumer Affairs quoted one resident in a statement about the roads within 100 miles of Brighton: “The potholes are huge [and] damage your car before they will fix them. Even parking lots in the shopping centers are horrible.”

Other complaints about the road conditions are due to winter weather deterioration and snowplow damage.

Wondering where the best roads are? Here are the 10 best roads, according to Consumer Affairs:

New Hampshire Minnesota Vermont Alabama Idaho Kansas Florida Georgia Nevada Indiana

Consumer Affairs said it’s not all gloomy news for states with poor road conditions. The 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes significant increases in investments for highways, bridges and transit, allocating $110 billion in new funds, including the largest investment in bridge repair and replacement in the history of the interstate system, according to Consumer Affairs.