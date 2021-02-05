Colorado reports 26,000 fewer calls to child abuse hotline

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 file photo, the shadows of a school employee escorting a student are cast on the wall as they walk to a classroom on the first day of class at an elementary School in Davie, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

DENVER (AP) — The child abuse and neglect hotline in Colorado received 26,000 fewer calls in 2020 than in the year prior.

The Denver Post reported Thursday that the figures suggest that many cases may be going unreported. Many of the adults most likely to report potential misconduct — such as teachers, child care workers or afterschool staff — are not around children in the same capacity because of the pandemic.

Officials and experts have cautioned that children are more likely to experience more harm as a result of the pandemic, not less.

The Colorado hotline is available 24/7 by calling 844-CO-4-KIDS.