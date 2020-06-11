Live Now
Colorado reaches $2.2 billion in total unemployment payments

by: PATTY NIEBERG, The Associated Press

A message adorns the windows of a Mexican restaurant reopened for in-house seating while a customer settles into a booth Friday, May 29, 2020, in Denver. Restaurants are slowly reopening to customers after restrictions put in place to cut the spread of the new coronavirus have been lifted this past Wednesday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Colorado saw an uptick in unemployment claims amid the coronavirus pandemic’s economic impact.

The state labor department says it has paid out $2.2 billion in unemployment benefits since March 29. That’s roughly equal to what the state paid out in 2010, at the height of the Great Recession.

A big difference now is that federal uninsurance payments make up almost $1.2 billion, or almost half, of that total.

Some 12,941 people filed unemployment claims during the week ending June 6, slightly higher than 12,149 claims filed the previous week. 

