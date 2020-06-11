Colorado reaches $2.2 billion in total unemployment payments

DENVER (AP) — Colorado saw an uptick in unemployment claims amid the coronavirus pandemic’s economic impact.
The state labor department says it has paid out $2.2 billion in unemployment benefits since March 29. That’s roughly equal to what the state paid out in 2010, at the height of the Great Recession.
A big difference now is that federal uninsurance payments make up almost $1.2 billion, or almost half, of that total.
Some 12,941 people filed unemployment claims during the week ending June 6, slightly higher than 12,149 claims filed the previous week.