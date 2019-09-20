Colorado ranks #1 for most robocalls

COLORADO — While many use the summer to relax, telemarketing companies use new tactics to scam you.

Unfortunately, Colorado ranks at the top of the list for most robocalls in the country. With almost double than average complaints per capita.

“Reported.tel” is a free app to allow you to screen robocalls. The tool analyzed more than a million Federal Trade Commission incidents from June first to the end of August to understand just how annoying those robocalls are and which states get more of them.

According to the report, robocalls are on the rise and account for 3 in 4 calls a day. Last year, they only accounted for half of your calls.

Toll-free numbers account for 23% of all complaints. They create a false sense of trust and consumers tend to be more likely to ring back.

You can expect getting the most telemarketing calls on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Half of all fake callers are pre-recorded messages impersonating government, businesses or even friends and family calling about existing debt.

Best states to avoid not receiving those unsolicited calls are Alaska, Indiana and North Dakota.

Learn how to stop robocalls click here.

Here is another tool to stop unwanted telemarketing calls.