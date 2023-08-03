(COLORADO) — Colorado came in just behind California and New York in the 2023 Transportation Electrification Scorecard for their electrification of its transportation sector.

The American Council for Energy-Efficient Economy’s (ACEEE) has moved Colorado from fifth to third place after judging states for their deployment of electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, and other factors.

“It improved in almost all policy categories . . . with particular improvement in transportation system efficiency, electricity grid optimization, and outcomes,” said the ACEEE.

The ACEEE pointed out Denver and Boulder County for adopting EV-supportive building codes impacting 26 percent of the state’s population. The Colorado Department of Transportation also was a major factor in its EV adoption.

“The state is committed to making electric vehicles more available, affordable, and accessible for all Coloradans,” said Will Tour executive director of the Colorado Energy Office.