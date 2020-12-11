Colorado Postal Offices to open Sundays to make holiday shipping more convenient

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 18: U.S. Postal Service mail vehicles sit in a parking lot at a mail distribution center on February 18, 2015 in San Francisco, California. The Postal Service is looking to replace their aging fleet of mail delivery vehicles as their current trucks are becoming too small to meet the needs of their growing package delivery from large e-commerce vendors. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DENVER — Post Offices across Colorado are offering special weekend retail hours at certain locations to help make customers’ holiday shipping tasks a bit more convenient.

For the next two Sundays – Dec. 13, and 20, – the following Post Office locations will offer special holiday retail and/or parcel pickup hours:

Millions of cards, letters and packages move through mail processing facilities in Colorado every day, and that number rises during the holidays. The USPS recognizes that it may be difficult for customers to pick up during normal business hours, and offers an opportunity this holiday season to extend pickup hours.

The Postal Service expects to deliver millions of packages during the holiday season. In total, the Postal Service will deliver billions of letters, cards, and packages from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve.

A reminder that stamps and packaging supplies are available via your computer 24/7 at www.usps.com – where customers can also use their credit or debit card to purchase mailing labels for packages and then arrange for free carrier pickup of those items the next business day.

